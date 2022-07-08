Teen charged in fatal shooting at Nashville apartment complex, police say

Nashville police arrested a 16-year-old after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex last month.

Another 16-year-old is charged with evidence tampering in the case, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. The shooting victim, a 55-year-old man, has not yet been identified. Last month, police said a medical examiner was working to identify him.

An Uber driver found the man in the parking lot of Crestview Apartments on Thompson Place the night of June 29, according to MNPD.

