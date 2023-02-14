Teen charged in fatal stabbing at Harding High

A 16-year-old Harding student was charged Tuesday in last week’s stabbing death of fellow student Devin Denelle Edward Scott in a hallway of the St. Paul high school.

It was Scott’s first day at the East Side school. He was 15.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office filed a delinquency petition against Nosakhere Kazeem Holmes in connection with Scott’s death on Friday, but is seeking to have him certified as an adult. A judge will decide on the presumptive motion for certification at a future court hearing.

Holmes, who faces one count of second-degree murder, will make his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Ramsey County Juvenile and Family Justice Center in St. Paul.

Neither school district nor police department employees can recall another time there was a homicide inside a St. Paul public school.

Harding was closed Monday and will remain closed Tuesday. In the wake of the stabbing, police officers are returning — at least temporarily — to Harding and four other St. Paul district high schools.

St. Paul Public Schools informed employees Monday that the city police department is placing two officers outside each of Harding, Central, Como Park, Humboldt and Washington high schools. They’ll be stationed there through at least the end of this week, district spokeswoman Erica Wacker said.

Related Articles