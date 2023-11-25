Teen Charged in Fatal Stabbing of High Schooler at Axe Throwing Venue

19-year-old Gianluca Bordone was charged with manslaughter and assault on Friday after allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Rocco Rodden to death Thanksgiving morning in Tribeca, New York. Police responded to a call and found Rodden at the axe throwing business, Live Axe, and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His 19-year-old brother also also reportedly had stab wounds and was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Rodden was a student at St. Joseph Regional High School and played football at the school. His former football coach, Dan Marangi said he remembers that Rodden was immediately welcomed into the team and the larger school community when he started as a freshman adding, “He was loved and loved by everyone.”

