Teen charged with felonies after bringing gun to Grandview High School, officials say

A 16-year-old is facing several felony charges after he allegedly brought an automatic gun to Grandview High School last week, officials said.

The boy was charged April 19 with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm and first-degree tampering in Jackson County Circuit Court. He is in secure detention.

Grandview police obtained the the gun - a Glock 19 handgun that was modified into an automatic weapon - voluntarily and without incident, and high school administrators said they had no reason to believe there was a threat to staff, students or the community.

In a statement to families, the district said it communicates when a weapon is found on school property based on several factors, including the kind of weapon, its intended use and whether or not there is a threat to the safety of the school community.

“Weapons of any kind are prohibited and appropriate action will be taken according to board policy and state and federal laws,” the district said.

“We want to make it clear that weapons have no place in our schools and will not be tolerated.”