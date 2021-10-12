Teen charged in garage burglary, car theft in Glastonbury

Oct. 12—GLASTONBURY — The Police Department's new auto theft team has arrested an 18-year-old from Hartford in the burglary of a Hopewell Road garage and the theft of a 2013 sports sedan shortly after 1 a.m. July 26.

The suspect was 17 at the time of the crime, so he was charged as a juvenile, which means police are not releasing his name.

He is accused of burglarizing a vehicle in the driveway of the home, then using the garage door opener to get into the garage and steal the sports sedan, an Audi, police say.

After his arrest last week, the suspect was taken to juvenile detention in Hartford, according to police.

The charges he is facing include first-degree burglary for the nighttime burglary of the garage. If the case is transferred to adult court, that offense can carry up to 20 years in prison, although actual sentences are usually mush less severe, especially for young defendants.

Other charges against the suspect include third-degree burglary, second-degree larceny, and sixth-degree larceny, as well as conspiracy counts related to each. He also is charged with second-degree criminal trover, which means using someone's property without permission and damaging it in the process.

