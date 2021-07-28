Teen charged in Greensburg shooting denied bail reduction

Jul. 28—A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday rejected a defense request to reduce a $200,000 cash bond that has kept an 18-year-old man in jail since he was charged last month with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Greensburg.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani said he wanted to ensure Jaron Malik Haten-McCoy and his family were protected in the wake of a shooting in June in which one person was wounded and two others were charged with weapons offenses.

"With concerns about retaliation, maybe the safest place for your client to be is in jail," Feliciani said, without elaborating about any specific threats.

The judge ruled Haten-McCoy's bond was not excessive and said a report compiled by the county probation office found him to be a moderate risk to flee before his trial.

Haten-McCoy, who also was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, has been housed at the county jail since he turned 18 this month.

He was charged as an adult last month in connection with the shooting on June 20 at Eastmont Estates. Police contend Haten-McCoy fired multiple shots as part of a confrontation with two people that was prompted by an ongoing feud among members of two groups over allegations of a burglary and theft of firearms.

A 16-year-old boy, who was with Haten-McCoy and his mother as they attempted to enter their apartment, suffered wounds to his leg and hand, according to police.

His two accusers were charged with weapons offenses.

Defense attorney Ryan James in court on Tuesday said Haten-McCoy and his family could not afford the bail as currently set and suggested he acted in self-defense. The only person injured in the shooting had been accompanying the man charged with attempted murder, James told the judge.

"Something is weird about this picture here," James said.

Haten-McCoy, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, and his two accusers, Issac C. Morton, 20, and Victoria Jasmine Wilkins, 22, both of Greensburg, are scheduled to appear Aug. 19 before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan for a preliminary hearing.

Assistant District Attorney John Petrush argued Haten-McCoy's bond should remain unchanged.

"The bond set is not excessive," Petrush said. "It appears to be fairly common place in cases of this type."

The judge ordered Haten-McCoy to have a psychological evaluation while at the jail and that he be kept under protective custody because of his age.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .