Teen charged with hanging noose

Nov. 25—HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys' locker room at RHAM High School last week.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.

A staff member at the school discovered the noose in the locker room on Nov. 19, according to Regional School District 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara.

State police said the arrest was made after reviewing video surveillance and conducting several interviews.

"There is no place in the RHAM community for this behavior or the beliefs associated with it," McNamara wrote in a letter to students, parents, and staff earlier this week. "Words or actions spreading racism, discrimination, or hateful ideologies will not be tolerated in our schools."

The teen is scheduled to be in Willimantic Juvenile Court on Tuesday.