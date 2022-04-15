Teen charged with hate crime in attack on 70-year-old Sikh man visiting from India

A 19-year-old was charged with a hate crime Thursday in connection with a brutal attack in Queens, New York, on an elderly Sikh man visiting from India.

Vernon Douglas was arrested on charges of hate crime assault, robbery and aggravated harassment, the New York City Police Department said.

Nirmal Singh, 70, was dressed in traditional Sikh clothing and going for a walk just before 7 a.m. on April 3 near 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill when he was punched in the face unprovoked, according to police. The attack left him with a broken nose and severe bruising.

The suspect didn't say any words to Singh, police said at the time.

Singh returned to India after the attack to be with his family but the investigation continued in his absence.

“My father is very grateful that his attacker has been identified and arrested so that he cannot harm others,” Manjit Singh, Singh’s son who lives in Canada, said in a statement.

“Our family sees this sad incident as an assault not just on him, but on all who wear turbans and other articles of faith," he added. "Successfully investigating and prosecuting this as a hate crime should send a clear message: All of our elders — regardless of religion, race, or any other characteristic — deserve to be able to walk the streets without fear.”

Lawyer information for Douglas was not immediately available.

Two other Sikh men, 76 and 64, were also assaulted at the same intersection on Tuesday. Two men hit them with fists and a stick, robbed them and ripped off their turbans, according to police. Hezekiah Coleman, 20, was charged with robbery, assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment and two counts of robbery as a hate crime in connection with the incident, authorities said. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

The Sikh Coalition said the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force believes both attacks are related. Police have not discussed a possible link between the incidents.

There is a significant Sikh population in Richmond Hill and a gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, near the intersection where the assaults happened, Graham West, communications director for the Sikh Coalition, told NBC News.

Sikh Americans say they have faced “invisible” racism for years. According to FBI data, there was a 68 percent increase in anti-Sikh hate crimes from 2019 to 2020, most of them committed by white people.

Activists applauded the arrests and hate crime charges.

Nikki Singh, the Sikh Coalition's senior manager of policy and advocacy, said the NYPD will record the three cases as anti-Sikh incidents.

“Swift action in cases like these — action that stems directly from the lived experiences of the community most affected — sends a clear message that no one should be targeted by hate violence,” she said.