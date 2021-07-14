  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A teen was charged with a hate crime after destroying a 'Back the Blue' sign in front of a police officer in Utah

Lauren Frias
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BACK THE BLUE signs line a road.
BACK THE BLUE signs line a road in Moosic prior to a visit by President Donald Trump visit to Mariotti Building Products, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in nearby Old Forge, Pa. Jacqueline Larma/AP

  • A college student was charged with a hate crime after she destroyed a "Back the Blue" sign in front of a Utah police officer.

  • Lauren Gibson, 19, was arrested and charged after an officer accused her of "smirking in an intimidating manner" at him.

  • The misdemeanor, which violates Utah's 2019 hate-crime law, carries a sentence of up to one year in prison.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 19-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime after she destroyed a "Back the Blue" sign in front of a police officer.

On July 7, Lauren Gibson, a college student from California, was driving with her friends in Panguitch, Utah, when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding by a deputy officer with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Gibson told The Daily Beast that she was upset by her friend getting pulled over and picked up a "Back the Blue" sign that she said her friends previously found on the side of the road, waved it at the officer writing the ticket, stomped on it, and threw it in the trash.

"I just wanted to, I don't know, make her feel better or something or stand up for her," Gibson told The Daily Beast.

Gibson was arrested by the sheriff's deputy, who accused her of defacing the pro-police sign "in a destructive manner" and "all while smirking in an intimidating manner," Garfield County Sheriff's Deputy Cree Carter wrote in an affidavit.

She was charged with disorderly conduct as well as criminal mischief with a hate-crime enhancement after state prosecutors claimed the latter crime was committed with "the intent to intimidate or terrorize another person," which is in violation with Utah's 2019 hate-crime laws. The misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to one year in prison.

"Due to the demeanor displayed by Gibson in attempts to intimate law enforcement while destroying a 'Pro Law Enforcement' sign the allegations are being treated as a 'Hate Crime' enhanced allegation," Carter wrote in his affidavit.

The American Civil Liberties Union in Utah condemned Gibson's arrest and subsequent hate crime charge, saying they were "extremely troubled and disappointed" by the decision of the Garfield County Attorney's office.

"This kind of charging decision sends an extremely chilling message to the community that the government will seek harsher punishment for people charged with crimes who disagree with police actions," the organization said in a statement. "This concern is even greater because we do not view the enhancement as supportable under the language of the statute."

In a statement released Wednesday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said a deputy performed the traffic stop after observing the three cars speeding but did not give them a ticket. The Sheriff's Office also said the officer did not issue a ticket after noticing "tobacco products in a vehicle and advised them that due to their age they could not possess those products in Utah."

According to the press release, a group then exited one of the vehicles after the traffic stop was completed and returned with a "Back the Blue" sign, which the deputy suspected was stolen from the gas station but later learned it was not, The Beast reported. The Sheriff's Office said Gibson then "showed extremely aggressive and violent behavior toward the officer in a very busy parking lot."

"The simple fact is, while this officer was doing his doing in a proactive and compassionate manner, he was singled out and attacked by this person because he was a law enforcement officer. We are greatly disturbed by the hatred shown to law enforcement officers for no apparent reason.

Gibson has not yet filed a plea in the case, though said she said she doesn't "feel like I did anything wrong," she told The Beast.

"If it was a dentist's sign or something and I just crushed a dentist sign or something in front of them, like, nothing would have happened," she said. "It's the same thing. It's just an occupation."

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A former police officer was sentenced to 4 years in prison for beating an undercover Black officer who he believed was a protester

    The beating happened in 2017, when St. Louis erupted in protest following the acquittal in the police shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

  • 1st elected Alabama Black Republican: GOP 'open to everyone'

    The first Black Republican elected to the Alabama Legislature since Reconstruction said Wednesday that his election to represent a heavily white suburban district shows that the GOP "is open to everyone.” Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Paschal was elected Tuesday to fill a legislative seat in suburban Shelby County, becoming the only Black Republican in the Alabama Legislature. Paschal invoked Martin Luther King Jr.'s words about people being judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, as he participated in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony to celebrate his win.

  • Document: Officer used Taser on 75-year-old without warning

    A police officer in Colorado used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after he answered the door holding what authorities described as a sword-like weapon, which he had put down before being shocked, according to a court document released Tuesday. A neighbor in Michael Clark’s apartment building called police on May 30 to report that Clark had punched his female roommate in the face, according to an arrest affidavit outlining the evidence against Idaho Springs Officer Nicholas Hanning. Hanning, who was with another officer, knocked loudly on Clark’s door twice just before 11 p.m. without announcing he was a police officer, the document said.

  • Sen. Warnock: “Shame on us” for protecting filibuster over voting rights

    Sen. Raphael Warnock tells Axios he won't let the Senate's fixation on passing a pair of infrastructure bills prevent it from also protecting the voting system that narrowly allowed him to win his new job.What they're saying: "We can walk and chew gum at the same time," the Georgia Democrat said. "Voting rights is bigger than the filibuster. And shame on us if we're more committed to a Senate rule (preserving it) than we are to the principles of democracy."Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a "rebuttable presumption" assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act, unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities. Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers.

  • Traffic stop video released of Rep. John Thompson's alleged racial profiling

    Minnesota Rep. John Thompson's admission that he's held an out-of-state driver's license for years led a state police association on Tuesday to ask the Wisconsin attorney general to pursue charges against him, and it led one GOP senator to question the process for verifying where legislators live. The Democrat, who represents part of St. Paul's East Side, has faced sharp scrutiny related to a ...

  • Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

    Minnesota state Sen. Foung Hawj was never a fan of the “Asian carp” label commonly applied to four imported fish species that are wreaking havoc in the U.S. heartland, infesting numerous rivers and bearing down on the Great Lakes. It was a well-intentioned plea to prevent spread of the invasive fish. Hawj and fellow Sen. John Hoffman in 2014 won approval of a measure requiring that Minnesota agencies refer to the fish as “invasive carp,” despite backlash from the late radio commentator Rush Limbaugh, who ridiculed it as political correctness.

  • NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.

  • As a teacher, the Republican Florida law requiring students and staff to expose their political beliefs is a gross government overreach

    The Republican party is always going on about government overreach. They passed a law in Florida mandating students note their political beliefs.

  • Joy Reid Blames GOP ‘Death Cult of Disinformation’ for COVID Spikes (Video)

    Joy Reid is fed up with Republican politicians and pundits she calls a “death cult” for spreading misinformation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. In her daily Absolute Worst segment of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Reid went all in on Newsmax primetime host Rob Schmitt and Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, who she nicknamed “Tuckums” awhile back. “Well, it’s no surprise since the right-wing talking heads Tuckums and Laura Ingraham over at Fox are trying to get their viewers kill

  • Almost 1 million people booked a COVID-19 vaccine on the day France announced a 'health passport' for non-essential places like restaurants

    The French booking site Doctolib said saw an "absolute record" number of vaccination appointment bookings after restrictions tightened on Monday.

  • Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Finalize Divorce Almost 4 Years After Split

    Chapman announced she was divorcing Weinstein in October 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault

  • Ohio bans COVID-19 vaccine requirements in public schools and universities

    Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation on Wednesday forbidding public schools and universities in the state from mandating any vaccination that lacks full Food and Drug Administration approval — covering all the COVID-19 vaccines, which have only gotten emergency approval.

  • Trump emailed supporters an 'official poll' about Biden's Cuba policies where both answers linked to his fundraising page

    "Do you agree that Joe Biden MUST stand up to Cuba's Communist regime?" the email said. Both "yes" and "no" answers take you to his fundraising page.

  • Judge to hear bid to extradite driving school owner to Iraq

    An Arizona judge will hold a hearing Thursday over whether to sign off on a request by the Iraqi government to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the 2006 killings of two Iraqi police officers as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015, faces murder charges in Iraq stemming from two attacks carried out by masked men on the streets of Fallujah. Prosecutors say Ahmed was seen by witnesses at the killings and later fled Iraq to avoid prosecution.

  • It’s Time for George W. Bush to Stand Down and Shut Up

    REUTERSGeorge W. Bush, who chose to remain quiet as a churchmouse in the face of almost all of Donald Trump’s crimes and abuses as president, has chosen this moment to offer a critique of a decision of Joe Biden’s.George W. Bush, who is responsible for the biggest foreign policy catastrophe in U.S. history with the disastrous invasion of Iraq, has chosen this moment to give Joe Biden foreign policy advice.George W. Bush, who has been at times complicit and at times silent in the face of his own

  • Colombian couple in Miami for COVID vaccine died in Surfside. Their daughter still missing

    Colombian lawyer Luis Fernando Barth, his wife and teenage daughter traveled to Miami to visit family and secure vaccines to protect them from COVID-19. They never made it home to Medellín.

  • Michigan GOP director who said Trump 'blew it' in 2020 resigns

    The executive director of Michigan's GOP is resigning after he upset members of the party by saying the 2020 election wasn't stolen from former President Donald Trump.

  • Judge denies preliminary injunction in GOP lawsuit against tax cut restrictions in Biden relief bill

    A federal judge shot down a preliminary injunction request in a lawsuit by more than a dozen states that claim a provision limiting tax cuts in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package is unconstitutional.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling 'Don't Fauci My Florida' merch as the state reports some of the highest number of COVID cases in the US

    The GOP rising star is also selling beer koozies that say "How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?"