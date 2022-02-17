Teen charged with hate crime after knocking yarmulke off Jewish man’s head in Brooklyn

A tipster helped cops identify a 17-year-old boy accused of slapping a Jewish man and knocking the yarmulke off his head in an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn last week, cops said Thursday.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, approached the 22-year-old victim on Avenue L near New York Ave. in Flatlands late last Friday, cops said. Video shows trying to intimidate the victim, then slapping him in the face, knocking off his yarmulke.

A tipster recognized the suspect and called Crime Stoppers, cops said.

The teen is charged with assault as a hate crime.

The victim suffered pain and swelling to his face but refused medical attention, police said.