Teen charged with having no license after crash that killed CMS student

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student died in a single-car crash last week, police said.

Officers went to Shamrock Drive near Finchley Drive on Dec. 7, where they found a seriously damaged Mazda. Police said the car was headed west on Shamrock Drive when it veered off the side of the road, went airborne and flipped.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Investigators said the driver was speeding when they lost control of the car.

Allisson Manrique Mejia, a 15-year-old Garinger High School student, died days later. Three of her classmates were seriously hurt.

On Friday, police said the 17-year-old driver had been charged with speeding, no operator’s license, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Garinger HS student dies after crash sends 3 classmates to hospital)