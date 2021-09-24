Teen charged in Heritage High double shooting was facing pending charges in 2020 shooting

The 15-year-old charged in the double shooting at Heritage High School on Monday has pending charges stemming from a 2020 shooting in Southeast Newport News.

He’s charged with shooting another teenager on 34th Street and Orcutt Avenue about 3 p.m. on July 6, 2020, multiple sources familiar with the case told the Daily Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk about the case.

He was 14 at the time.

Three charges — malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony and underage possession of a firearm —are pending in Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in that case.

Though the sources said the teen pleaded guilty in that case earlier this year, a hearing is scheduled in October for a final disposition and sentencing. A juvenile court judge has declined to provide records of that case on the grounds that it’s not yet finalized and could change.

The teen also stands accused in the shooting at Heritage High School Monday morning that left two fellow students wounded.

One of them, a 17-year-old, was shot multiple times. One round struck him behind the ear and lodged in his jaw, while another hit his leg, court documents said. A third bullet struck his left finger. He is being treated at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital and is expected to recover.

A second victim, a 17-year-old girl, was shot in the left shin. She was treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center and released.

Fourteen months earlier, Newport News Police asked for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting in the 1000 block of 34th Street shooting.

“On July 6, 2020 at 3:30 p.m., Newport News Communications received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital,” said a tweet from the department on July 17, 2020.

Officers “made contact with the victim,” a 15-year-old male who was “suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds,” the Tweet added.

Five days later, that tweet was updated to say detectives had “arrested a male juvenile in relation to this incident.” Officers took him to the Newport News Juvenile Detention Center.

Story continues

It was not immediately clear when the teen was released and on what grounds. The charges are still pending and further details of the court case aren’t publicly available.

The Daily Press has not named the teen because he was charged as a juvenile in the 2020 shooting, and prosecutors haven’t announced whether they will charge him as an adult in the Heritage case.

Under law, defendants who are either 14 or 15 years old at the time of the alleged offense and charged with certain violent felonies can be charged as an adult or juvenile at the prosecution’s discretion.

Juvenile court records become public when a minor 14 and older is “adjudicated delinquent” — or found guilty — of a felony. A judge can withhold portions of those records “to the extent necessary” to protect minor victims and witnesses.

A search warrant affidavit filed in Newport News Circuit Court this week says the Heritage High shooter was wearing an electronic ankle monitor that had been previously issued by Newport News Juvenile Services to track him by GPS.

In the Heritage case, the 15-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding — each punishable by 20 years to life — and nine gun counts, to include “possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.”

It could not be determined whether that felony pertains to the July 2020 shooting or a different case. The teenager has no finalized felony cases in Newport News.

The teen’s mother declined to speak with the Daily Press this week, and Newport News Public Defender Edward Webb — whose office is representing him on both cases — also declined to comment.

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn, whose office is prosecuting both cases, did not return several calls this week. The Daily Press also has an inquiry out to the Newport News Police Department and is awaiting a response.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com