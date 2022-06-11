Teen charged after high-speed chase with Richland deputies ends in wreck

A teenager has been charged after a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended with a wreck Thursday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase started after a Richland County deputy pulled over a car that was reported stolen, the department said. The 15-year-old behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle took off, leading deputies on a chase through Forest Acres.

The teen crashed into another car at the intersection of Two Notch Road and W. Beltline Boulevard, according to the department.

Four juvenile passengers were in the stolen car, the department said. One was significantly injured in the wreck. The other three were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Deputies charged the 15-year-old with possessing a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for police resulting in great bodily injury, reckless driving and gun carrying by a minor.

The most serious charge, failure to stop for police resulting in great bodily injury, is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.