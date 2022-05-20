Teen charged with homicide in shooting death of woman sitting on her front porch in Washington

Police arrested a teen in connection with the shooting death of a woman in the City of Washington on May 11.

Tyriq Moss, 15, has been charged with criminal homicide and multiple other charges, including two counts of attempted homicide.

He’s currently in the Washington County Jail, charged as an adult. His bond was denied.

Kristin Barfield, a mother to three and grandmother to 12, was shot to death while sitting on her front porch with her boyfriend last week. Her sister, Mishelle Dixon-Price, tells Channel 11 the suspects shot her sister in cold blood in the middle of the day.

Police say another juvenile in the car identified Moss and another man as the shooters. Dixon-Price says she wants everyone in the car at the time of the crime behind bars.

“For someone to be able to walk into the police station, place themselves in that car and walk out - it’s like a slap in the face,” Dixon-Price said. “When it’s a murder, you are a witness. We are not okay with anybody in that car not being arrested.”

Police are still searching for two men wanted in Barfield’s murder, Brandon Allen and Javarr Thomas.

According to police paperwork, a car driven by Allen started traveling toward the home where Barfield was sitting on the porch with another individual.

There was also another person in the same area. Police said according to their investigation, Moss and Allen agreed they were going to shoot that person. According to court documents, Moss and Allen fired shots that missed the target and ultimately hit Barfield multiple times in the chest, killing her.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information leading to the arrest of Allen or Thomas to call them.

