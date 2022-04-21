Teen charged in homicide of Tacoma pot shop employee, string of dispensary robberies

A teen accused of murdering a Tacoma pot shop worker and committing multiple marijuana dispensary robberies around Puget Sound, faced a judge Wednesday.

RELATED: Pot shop robberies, deaths fuel calls for US banking bill

KIRO 7 obtained exclusive video of the moment a Seattle SWAT team arrested 16-year-old Montrell D. Hatfield on Tuesday.

Hatfield is being charged as an adult for the fatal killing of Jordan Brown, an employee at World of Weed, last month. He is also being charged for a string of other robberies that occurred in King and Pierce counties.

Police said Hatfield is also linked to an armed pot shop robbery that just occurred Monday night at Forbidden Cannabis in the 6300 block of Martin Way.

Police said Hatfield’s unique movements helped to identify him as he has a prosthetic leg and walks with a limp.

In one security video, the suspect in Brown’s death is seen walking with a unique limp.

After the robbery, police had warned the public that Hatfield was a risk to public safety.

“He is considered armed and dangerous, yes. We ask people not (to) necessarily approach him. Call 911.”

Hatfield and his 15-year-old friend Marshon D. Jones are both accused of committing the robberies.

Jones was arrested in Maple Valley earlier this month. Prosecutors argued that he should also be tried as an adult with murder.

Both Jones and Hatfield have been booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center.

There is still another suspect whom Lacey police are looking for in connection with Monday night’s robbery.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and reference case 22-1966.