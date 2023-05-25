Teen charged in Huey's shootout in Memphis faces more charges from January theft indictment

The Walter L. Bailey Jr. Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue.

A Memphis teen who has been in and out of jail, posting bail on three separate cases in a matter of days, has been detained once again after an indictment was handed down for charges that allegedly took place in January 2023.

Chase Harris, 19, is notably charged in connection to a shootout with an off-duty Memphis Police officer in the parking lot at Huey's on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis. He was first arrested for those charges on May 9, and posted bail. He was arrested again the following day for charges that took place in early April, and posted bail once again.

He has been on pretrial release since then, although Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office was seeking pretrial detention. The latest indictment, which has resulted in Harris being detained once again, is for one count of theft of property $10,000 or more and one count of theft of property $2,500 or more.

According to the indictment obtained by The Commercial Appeal, Harris is accused of stealing a car on Jan. 17, along with $2,500 or more in property.

Read more: How a teen accused of shooting a Memphis Police officer got out on bail twice

"We recommended a bond of $210,000," Mulroy said in a statement Wednesday evening. "Mr. Harris is currently in custody. If he makes his bond of $210,000 through a bonding company, there will be a 'source hearing' to determine whether he obtained the bail funds from legal sources. We will seek continued detention, pending such hearing."

Harris had not posted bail as of Thursday afternoon.

The indictment is the latest in a string of thefts Harris has been charged with, beginning in December 2022, and his case has been used to illustrate perceived problems with the new bail system, although Harris was given bail that he could afford through remnants of the prior system.

Harris was given a $45,000 and $10,000 bail on May 10 for his alleged role in the shooting at Huey's and for two thefts in early April. He posted both of those the same day. On May 12, he was booked for another car theft that happened in early April and given a $50,000 bail. He posted that the same day as well.

Harris has showed up to his court appearances since posting bail, and has not been charged with a crime happening since his arrest in connection with the Huey's shooting.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Teen charged in Huey's shootout indicted for January theft, back in jail