Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI battery in fatal Shawnee crash

A Shawnee teen was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of a crash that killed a driver and critically injured his passenger, according to court documents.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Zakary Ignowski, 17, with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, both felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

The crash, which occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road, killed 71-year-old Leland R. Scott of Shawnee and critically injured his 69-year-old passenger.

Prosecutors allege that Ignowski “unlawfully, feloniously and unintentionally” killed Scott while driving under the influence, according to court documents.

The charges also allege that Ignowski had a breath alcohol concentration of .08 or more at the time of the crash, which caused great bodily harm or disfigurement to the passenger. The misdemeanor charge alleges that Ignowski had a firearm with him that had a barrel less than 12-inches long.

Prosecutors are seeking to prosecute Ignowski as an adult.