Teen charged in Jan. double homicide

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

Mar. 5—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have charged a 15-year-old boy in a January shooting that left two women dead and a man injured at a apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Josef Toney is charged with two open counts of murder, and one count each armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and tampering with evidence in the Jan. 27 deaths of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Lucero, 31. A warrant has been issued for Toney's arrest.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a child screaming at the Aztec Village Apartments, near Montgomery and Carlisle NE. They found Mallam's body outside an upstairs apartment and Lucero's body just inside the front door.

Downstairs, officers found Stephen Mitchell, a relative of Mallam's, who had been shot three times. Officers learned that a neighbor was looking after Mallam's daughter, who was in the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Police found a cellphone, a gun and three different types of shell casings at the scene.

At the hospital, Mitchell told police that Mallam, Lucero and Mallam's daughter had just walked upstairs when he heard gunfire. Mitchell said a man came down the stairs, shot at him, tried to steal Mallam's car and got into a shootout with Lucero's boyfriend, who had been in the parking lot.

Mitchell later identified Toney as the person who shot him.

Soon after the shooting, Toney's father brought the teen into the University of New Mexico Hospital with gunshot wounds. Toney told his father he had been shot at Jefferson Crossing Apartments, which are beside Aztec Apartments, but told police conflicting stories before he asked for a lawyer.

Toney was later released from the hospital and it is unclear if he was ever detained by police.

When they searched the phone found at the scene, police discovered multiple videos of Toney holding guns and doing drugs. Police found Snapchat messages from Toney to Mallam's boyfriend, apologizing and saying "it was going to happen" and was not a robbery but "about the respect for his name and family."

Mallam's boyfriend was "upset about the situation" and told police Toney was a friend of his who knew Mallam sold marijuana and had been to her apartment often.

Police tracked down Lucero's boyfriend and he told a detective that he had exchanged gunfire with the shooter after Lucero and Mallam were shot. The boyfriend said he got Mallam's daughter out of the apartment and left the scene because he had warrants.

A couple who live at the complex contacted police to report that they had given a young man, who had been shot, a ride after the incident. The couple said the man asked them not to call 911 and told them someone tried to rob him and he had shot "a couple people." The wife identified Toney as the person they gave a ride to.

Recommended Stories

  • Two men standing in driveway killed by suspected impaired driver, NC cops say

    The driver veered off the road and hit them, according to officials.

  • 'Very sad': At least 13 dead after truck slams into SUV carrying 25 near US-Mexico border

    At least 13 people died after an SUV with 25 passengers collided with a semitruck full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexican border in California.

  • Police: Rapper OMB Peezy charged in music video shooting

    An Alabama rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting at a music video set in downtown Atlanta, authorities said. OMB Peezy was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, news outlets reported. The shooting happened on Feb. 21 at a scrap yard where rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were filming a music video.

  • Agreement could free Robert Indiana's estate from lawsuit

    A New York-based copyright holder that sued the late artist Robert Indiana a day before his death has reached a settlement with his estate and the foundation set up to transform the artist's home into museum. The settlement agreement brings the legal wrangling over the estate of the artist known for his iconic “LOVE” series closer to an end. Details were not released, but the agreement “should fully resolve all claims” stemming from Morgan Art Foundation’s lawsuit that accused Indiana and his caretaker of violating a licensing agreement, according to a letter that was filed Wednesday in federal the court in New York City.

  • North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of misconduct

    The North Dakota House on Thursday voted to expel a lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol, the first time in state history a lawmaker has been expelled. Members voted 69-25 to expel Rep. Luke Simons, a Republican from Dickinson, for a pattern of behavior they said stretched back to soon after he took office in 2017. The expulsion came with strong support from Simons' own party, which holds a supermajority in the chamber.

  • Teen in stolen pickup crashes into, kills driver during Grand Prairie police pursuit

    The 18-year-old was arrested and multiple charges, including murder, are pending, police said.

  • How Hilton, Marriott, and Walt Disney Resorts recycle and donate used hotel soaps

    Clean the World is a nonprofit organization that recycles used soaps, lotions, and other toiletries from hotels. Its partners include Hilton, Marriott, and Walt Disney World Resorts, among others.&nbsp;Clean the World has donated over 50 million bars of recycled soap to people in need in 127 countries since its founding in 2009. The organization has had to adapt as more hotel chains move away from single-use toiletries in favor of bulk offerings.

  • OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

    OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally. OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out. The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released

    Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Smith's release was not yet official. The move was expected but provides far from a storybook ending to the veteran quarterback's motion picture-quality tenure with the team.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting 'The Storm' on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

    Olsen's famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starred in the beloved sitcom with Stamos.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • Man's body, motorcycle found 465 feet below Grand Canyon rim, National Park Service says

    The National Park Service said they believe they have found the body of a missing Northern Kentucky man in the Grand Canyon.

  • Surprise oil supply cut from OPEC won't just hit gas prices

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsOil and gas prices jumped on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers said on Thursday that they would extend production cuts into April.The big picture: Oil is being driven by the production cuts of OPEC, a consortium of the world's largest producers, and expectations for a rebound in global demand as more countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Crude oil has been a top performing asset this year, with variants like gasoline and diesel also delivering big gains in 2021 of 38.6% and 24.3%, respectively.The intrigue: OPEC has taken an incredulous approach to the massive rebound, suggesting prices could rise even more meaningfully in the coming months.Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman told journalists at a virtual press conference Thursday that the "jury is still out" on the future of the oil market. “At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, I would once again urge caution and vigilance."“Before we take our next step forward, let us be certain the glimmer we see ahead is not the headlight of an oncoming express train.”What's next: Gas prices in the U.S. already have risen to a one-year high and experts had predicted they could continue rising higher even before the unexpected extension of production cuts by OPEC.In addition to the price drivers see at the pump, this could have implications for the cost of air travel and the price of imported goods, which were already seeing increases thanks to global supply chain disruptions and increased inflation expectations.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.