Teen charged in Jan. double homicide

Mar. 5—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have charged a 15-year-old boy in a January shooting that left two women dead and a man injured at a apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Josef Toney is charged with two open counts of murder, and one count each armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and tampering with evidence in the Jan. 27 deaths of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Lucero, 31. A warrant has been issued for Toney's arrest.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a child screaming at the Aztec Village Apartments, near Montgomery and Carlisle NE. They found Mallam's body outside an upstairs apartment and Lucero's body just inside the front door.

Downstairs, officers found Stephen Mitchell, a relative of Mallam's, who had been shot three times. Officers learned that a neighbor was looking after Mallam's daughter, who was in the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Police found a cellphone, a gun and three different types of shell casings at the scene.

At the hospital, Mitchell told police that Mallam, Lucero and Mallam's daughter had just walked upstairs when he heard gunfire. Mitchell said a man came down the stairs, shot at him, tried to steal Mallam's car and got into a shootout with Lucero's boyfriend, who had been in the parking lot.

Mitchell later identified Toney as the person who shot him.

Soon after the shooting, Toney's father brought the teen into the University of New Mexico Hospital with gunshot wounds. Toney told his father he had been shot at Jefferson Crossing Apartments, which are beside Aztec Apartments, but told police conflicting stories before he asked for a lawyer.

Toney was later released from the hospital and it is unclear if he was ever detained by police.

When they searched the phone found at the scene, police discovered multiple videos of Toney holding guns and doing drugs. Police found Snapchat messages from Toney to Mallam's boyfriend, apologizing and saying "it was going to happen" and was not a robbery but "about the respect for his name and family."

Mallam's boyfriend was "upset about the situation" and told police Toney was a friend of his who knew Mallam sold marijuana and had been to her apartment often.

Police tracked down Lucero's boyfriend and he told a detective that he had exchanged gunfire with the shooter after Lucero and Mallam were shot. The boyfriend said he got Mallam's daughter out of the apartment and left the scene because he had warrants.

A couple who live at the complex contacted police to report that they had given a young man, who had been shot, a ride after the incident. The couple said the man asked them not to call 911 and told them someone tried to rob him and he had shot "a couple people." The wife identified Toney as the person they gave a ride to.