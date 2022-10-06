Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud

Oct. 6—A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park, linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley, police said Thursday.

Allegheny County Police said investigators are looking for a second shooter. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin was arrested and was one of three people injured during the shootings, according to police. He suffered a graze wound.

Pirl was arrested without incident Thursday morning, police said.

Pirl is facing two charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.

An altercation between two groups of juveniles led to a 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy being shot in the leg, and Pirl suffered a grazing wound in the shooting. A gun found near the shooting scene had been stolen from a vehicle in Columbus, Ohio, about a year ago, police said.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said police are still investigating. They are looking for a second shooter, he said, based on evidence that two guns were fired at the amusement park that night. The second shooter, he said, is "most likely" a juvenile.

Kearns urged anyone who has information about the incident or the second shooter to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALLTIPS.

"If they saw anything, if they have any video, if they have any information, we ask that they give us a call," he said.

Pirl's arrest was based on physical evidence recovered from the scene, Kearns said.

"With his involvement in terms of his being wounded, obviously we were looking to see what his involvement was," he said, explaining that detectives spoke with him at the hospital.

He had left the scene after being wounded and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, Kearns said.

Though there are cameras throughout Kennywood, Kearns said, none of them offered police a view of the shooting scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the nature of what Kearns described as an "ongoing feud between a group of teenagers in the Mon Valley," which officials believe is connected to the Kennywood shooting and a spate of other recent violence. Kearns said they are still investigating whether the other victims from the shooting at Kennywood are part of that feud, and what role Pirl played in it.

Police believe a feud between teenagers from Homestead and the city of Duquesne is linked to the Kennywood shooting and 55 other calls police have responded to since June 1.

Police believe the feud was related to a June 4 shooting in which two people uninvolved in the feud were wounded outside of a graduation party on West 12th Street in Homewood. They have also linked the feud to an August incident in which seven vehicles were shot in Duquesne, another August shooting that saw four youths wounded in Duquesne and a 14-year-old who was shot and killed inside a car in Duquesne last month.

It was opening night of Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest, a special spooky season on weekends throughout October.

