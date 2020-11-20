Teen charged in Kenosha shootings released on $2 million bond, says sheriff's office

Rich McKay
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse listens to defense attorney

By Rich McKay

(Reuters) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged over fatal shootings at a Kenosha, Wisconsin protest was released on Friday afternoon on a $2 million bond, a Kenosha Sheriff's spokesman said.

The teenager was set free after his attorneys posted the bond for murder and other charges stemming from the Aug. 25 shootings. It was unclear Friday where the money came from but there has been a drive led by his attorneys to raise the money from donations.

Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third at a demonstration following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer days earlier.

