Teen charged with kidnapping, strangulation

Feb. 16—LEBANON — A teen is accused of taking a woman hostage at butter-knife point in an attempt to get her to drive him from the Indiana United Methodist Children's Home to Indianapolis on Sunday.

Another IUMCH resident helped apprehend the boy, and the woman escaped on an interstate overpass at about 11 a.m., police reported.

The teen is being detained in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary juvenile charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, intimidation with a deadly weapon, strangulation, battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The woman, an IUMCH staff member, told police the suspect covered her mouth and held the butter knife against her side, Lebanon Police Patrolman Tre Comage said.

She was caring for two other children at the time and told the teen she couldn't drive him anywhere, but the teen ordered her to get keys, get into a vehicle with the other two children in the back seat, and to drive him to Indianapolis, police reported.

The petite woman reportedly told police she asked the teen to throw the butter knife out of the vehicle because it scared her, but he put it in the glove box instead.

She stopped the vehicle at Ind. 39 and Interstate 65, and one of the children in the back seat grabbed the teen from behind. The child held the teen while the woman ran to Starbucks, where she called 911, Comage said.

The suspect surrendered to police without incident, Comage said.

No injuries were reported among the woman or children, police said.

Indiana code classifies obstructing someone's nose or mouth as strangulation, and the suspect's strangulation charge stems from his clasping his hand over the victim's face, police reported. "It can be just a matter of stopping the airway," LPD Detective Justin Fuston said.