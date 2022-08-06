Teen charged in killing of Clover man found shot at Lake Wylie, York County sheriff says

A teen has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a Clover man who was found dead along the Lake Wylie shore in June, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Deputies on Saturday charged Zi’Quavious Jkwon La’Travis Caldwell, 17, the Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement. Caldwell was located at apartments off Paces River Avenue near Interstate 77 and Celanese Road in Rock Hill, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Caldwell is charged as an adult with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Tolson said.

Terron “T.J.” Hubert, 20, of Clover, was found dead June 6 along the Lake Wylie shore, deputies said. A walker found Hubert’s body at Quigley Park off S.C. 49 near the North Carolina state line southwest of Charlotte.

Hubert had been shot several times, deputies said.

NEW: After a two-months long intensive investigation YCSO Detectives make an arrest for the death of 20-year-old Terron Hubert in June of this year near Lake Wylie, SC.

READ MORE ️ https://t.co/uERBvaTxCq #YCSONews #Breaking #LakeWylie pic.twitter.com/lQXHsOqAsc — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 6, 2022

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office made a public plea for information in the case. Detectives had worked the case for two months, Tolson said.

We're still looking for answers to this murder investigation if you have any information that can help our Detectives solve this crime please call us! Or you can give a tip anonymously at #CrimeStoppers. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/PVjr2bxFn5 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 4, 2022

“Every victim matters,” Tolson said Saturday.

Story continues

Detectives believe Caldwell robbed and shot Hubert after an argument, according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office that was posted online.

It remains unclear how the 17-year-old Caldwell possessed a gun at the time of the killing, Tolson told The Herald Saturday.

It remains unclear if the two men knew each other before the incident, or why the two men were in the Lake Wylie area at the time of the killing.

Caldwell faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges under South Carolina law. Murder carries 30 years to life in South Carolina for a conviction, and armed robbery carries 10 years up to 30 years. The weapon charge carries up to five years.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, told The Herald Saturday the case remains under investigation.

Caldwell remains at the York County jail without bond, records show.