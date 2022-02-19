Teen charged with killing girlfriend, endangering baby found in car in Broward canal

A 17-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend — who was found in a partially submerged Camaro with a baby girl inside at a Pompano Beach canal Wednesday, deputies say.

Ja ‘Kolbi Jacsaint, 17, was charged with premeditated murder, committing a first degree felony with a firearm and child neglect. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Jacsaint Friday night, and he is being held at Broward Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators believe Jacsaint is responsible for his girlfriend’s death and lied about his whereabouts that day. Leading to the arrest, investigators obtained search warrants for his home and his and his girlfriend’s cellphone, as well as reviewed surveillance video, BSO said.

Divers search a canal in Pompano Beach where a car with a woman and child inside plunged into the water on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was alerted to a car going into a canal near Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest Avenue, BSO said.

Deputies arrived to find a partially submerged Chevrolet Camaro and a person trying to remove Jacsaint’s girlfriend from the car. Her identity has not been released by BSO.

Before deputies came, the Good Samaritan had rescued the 5-month-old girl from inside the car. Both the woman, who had been shot, and the baby were taken to Broward Health North hospital. The baby had been unharmed, but the woman was pronounced dead.

She was the godmother of the 5-month-old, who was later reunited with her mother.