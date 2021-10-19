Teen charged with killing Hollywood cop just released from ‘high risk’ juvenile detention

Charles Rabin, David Ovalle
·4 min read

The teenager accused of murdering Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino boasted a long juvenile arrest record and had recently been released from a “high-risk” residential juvenile detention center for selling cocaine.

Jason Banegas, 18, whose criminal history dates back to when he was 12 years old, was booked into the Broward County Jail late Monday on a first-degree murder charge and made his first appearance in court Tuesday. Banegas, his forehead bruised and dressed in a green vest to protect against suicide attempts, mostly stared towards the floor during his appearance.

He only briefly acknowledged Broward Circuit Court Judge Tabitha Blackmon, who noted that Banegas is accused of shooting Chirino in the face. Under Florida law, someone charged with first-degree murder cannot automatically bond out of jail.

“I am going to hold him no bond based on these allegations,” Blackmon said.

Banegas is accused of killing Chirino late Sunday evening after the officer spotted him trying to break into a vehicle in the Hollywood residential community of Emerald Hills. Sunday was supposed to be a day off for Chirino, only 28 and a four-year police veteran. But the officer contacted his boss and asked to work, according to a report from WPLG Channel 10.

When Chirino approached Banegas, the two got into a scuffle, according to police. Chirino was shot. Officers quickly detained Banegas, who had been riding a bike, and raced Chirino to the hospital in a patrol car. But his injuries were too severe for surgeons to save him.

Police have released very few details into Chirino’s shooting death and haven’t said whether anyone other than the suspect fired a weapon. Police were alerted to the residential neighborhood after residents spotted Banegas wearing a mask and on a bike, going from vehicle-to-vehicle in driveways, apparently trying to gain entry.

In addition to first-degree murder, Banegas is also facing charges of resisting arrest with violence, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. His scaled-back arrest warrant says the gun he used to kill Chirino was stolen from somewhere in Miami-Dade County in September. It’s not clear if Banegas stole it.

Rod Skirvin, president of Broward County’s Police Benevolent Association, which represents most of Hollywood’s 300 sworn officers, said he was unaware of any ceremonial plans for Chirino. He added that the union will assign officers to the family’s home and to escort them through the funeral, if needed.

Chirino has received five commendations from the department since his 2017 hiring. Four of them involved stopping vehicle break-ins. A fifth was for being a “celebrity waiter” during a tip-a-cop event at a Longhorn Steakhouse.

Miami-Dade County records show Banegas was arrested at least seven times as a juvenile, mostly on charges of burglary and grand theft, although the disposition of those cases remains unclear.

His most recent arrest was in Miami in September 2020, when he was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

As part of a plea agreement in November, Banegas was placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and sent to a residential facility for “high risk” offenders. He was put on “conditional” release in July. The terms of the release were not immediately clear and his attorney had not responded to a request for comment as of early Tuesday afternoon.

DJJ did not respond to a request for comment.

Chirino was the third South Florida law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty this year who didn’t die from complications related to COVID-19. In February, FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were shot and killed in Sunrise while serving a warrant to a man wanted on child pornography charges. Three other agents were injured.

Banegas was arrested for juvenile delinquency in 2015 and for illegally entering and stealing items from a school in Miami a year later, according to Miami Dade records. He was charged four times in 2018 for breaking into or stealing a vehicle. Two of those arrests were in Coral Gables, another on Miami Beach and a fourth in Miami.

Chirino, who was not married but had a girlfriend, graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011, where he played soccer. He was an extreme sport enthusiast who came to the U.S. from Cuba at a young age and was the youngest of two children, according to Channel 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Black mother lost her son to police violence in 2008. People are finally saying his name

    Sheryl Bell's son Julian Alexander was killed by Anaheim police in 2008. His name is only now being talked about in the same breath as George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by police.

  • Biden signs order creating commissions to improve education for Black U.S. students

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order setting up two commissions within the Department of Education to improve education for Black students. One commission will be assigned to raise awareness around challenges for Black students and increase Black children's access to high-quality early childhood programs, among other projects, the White House said. The second panel will make recommendations to the president about educational equity and economic opportunity for the Black community, the White House added.

  • Chinese government drafts law that punishes parents for their children’s bad behavior

    A new law in China that would make parents accountable for their children’s "bad behavior” is expected for review at the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee session later this week. The new law: Under the Family Education Promotion Law, parents will be forced to attend family education programs should their children violate school rules, USA Today reported. “There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause," Zang Tiewei, a spokesman from the Legislative Affairs Commission, told Reuters.

  • U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency

    A group of U.S. lawmakers said Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on Tuesday. U.S. Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith voiced their opposition to Facebook's two-year-old effort to launch a cryptocurrency and digital wallet.

  • Johnson County school board candidate under fire for views on trans children, COVID, equity

    He has called the mother of a transgender kid “a child abuser,” and social-emotional learning “drivel.”

  • Haitian prime minister forced to flee official ceremony after armed gangs appear

    The incident highlights the deteriorating security conditions in Haiti’s capital Jimmy Cherizier marched to demand justice for the slain Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, on 26 July. Photograph: Joseph Odelyn/AP The deteriorating security situation in Haiti was starkly underlined on Sunday when the country’s prime minister and his security detail were forced to flee an official commemoration in the capital by heavily armed gang members who then paraded in the delegation’s place.

  • Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans

    As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely comfortable talking about race, said Kevin Powell, a New York-based writer and rights activist who is not related to Colin Powell.

  • Essex man convicted of killing 2-year-old is sentenced to life in prison

    An Essex man who was convicted of child abuse in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison, authorities say. David Marvin Haas Jr., 31, was sentenced Monday for the first-degree abuse of a child under 13 and assault convictions. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted in July by a jury in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Keith ...

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • A federal judge shut down Josh Duggar's attempt to throw out child pornography evidence in a blistering ruling

    Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Four people shot, including innocent bystander, at Park City Center

    Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.

  • ‘Tip of the Iceberg’: Alex Murdaugh Denied Bond as Cops Tease New Dirt

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images Embed: ReutersAlex Murdaugh is finally stuck in jail.South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman denied the disgraced legal scion bond on Tuesday and ordered him to remain at Richland County Detention Center on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal millions from the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.The judge’s decision went beyond the prosecution’s request for Murdaugh to be held on a $200,000 surety bond and a GPS