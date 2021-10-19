Teen charged with killing Hollywood cop just released from ‘high risk’ juvenile detention

The teenager accused of murdering Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino boasted a long juvenile arrest record and had recently been released from a “high-risk” residential juvenile detention center for selling cocaine.

Jason Banegas, 18, whose criminal history dates back to when he was 12 years old, was booked into the Broward County Jail late Monday on a first-degree murder charge and made his first appearance in court Tuesday. Banegas, his forehead bruised and dressed in a green vest to protect against suicide attempts, mostly stared towards the floor during his appearance.

He only briefly acknowledged Broward Circuit Court Judge Tabitha Blackmon, who noted that Banegas is accused of shooting Chirino in the face. Under Florida law, someone charged with first-degree murder cannot automatically bond out of jail.

“I am going to hold him no bond based on these allegations,” Blackmon said.

Banegas is accused of killing Chirino late Sunday evening after the officer spotted him trying to break into a vehicle in the Hollywood residential community of Emerald Hills. Sunday was supposed to be a day off for Chirino, only 28 and a four-year police veteran. But the officer contacted his boss and asked to work, according to a report from WPLG Channel 10.

When Chirino approached Banegas, the two got into a scuffle, according to police. Chirino was shot. Officers quickly detained Banegas, who had been riding a bike, and raced Chirino to the hospital in a patrol car. But his injuries were too severe for surgeons to save him.

Police have released very few details into Chirino’s shooting death and haven’t said whether anyone other than the suspect fired a weapon. Police were alerted to the residential neighborhood after residents spotted Banegas wearing a mask and on a bike, going from vehicle-to-vehicle in driveways, apparently trying to gain entry.

In addition to first-degree murder, Banegas is also facing charges of resisting arrest with violence, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. His scaled-back arrest warrant says the gun he used to kill Chirino was stolen from somewhere in Miami-Dade County in September. It’s not clear if Banegas stole it.

Rod Skirvin, president of Broward County’s Police Benevolent Association, which represents most of Hollywood’s 300 sworn officers, said he was unaware of any ceremonial plans for Chirino. He added that the union will assign officers to the family’s home and to escort them through the funeral, if needed.

Chirino has received five commendations from the department since his 2017 hiring. Four of them involved stopping vehicle break-ins. A fifth was for being a “celebrity waiter” during a tip-a-cop event at a Longhorn Steakhouse.

Miami-Dade County records show Banegas was arrested at least seven times as a juvenile, mostly on charges of burglary and grand theft, although the disposition of those cases remains unclear.

His most recent arrest was in Miami in September 2020, when he was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

As part of a plea agreement in November, Banegas was placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and sent to a residential facility for “high risk” offenders. He was put on “conditional” release in July. The terms of the release were not immediately clear and his attorney had not responded to a request for comment as of early Tuesday afternoon.

DJJ did not respond to a request for comment.

Chirino was the third South Florida law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty this year who didn’t die from complications related to COVID-19. In February, FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were shot and killed in Sunrise while serving a warrant to a man wanted on child pornography charges. Three other agents were injured.

Banegas was arrested for juvenile delinquency in 2015 and for illegally entering and stealing items from a school in Miami a year later, according to Miami Dade records. He was charged four times in 2018 for breaking into or stealing a vehicle. Two of those arrests were in Coral Gables, another on Miami Beach and a fourth in Miami.

Chirino, who was not married but had a girlfriend, graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011, where he played soccer. He was an extreme sport enthusiast who came to the U.S. from Cuba at a young age and was the youngest of two children, according to Channel 10.