Teen charged with killing pastor was on probation at time of arrest

A 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams in Whitehaven was on probation at the time of the incident and his arrest.

The teen, who prosecutors said they want to charge as an adult, has previously faced three counts of carjacking and three weapons charges in juvenile court, a Shelby County Juvenile Court spokesman said Friday.

In November 2021, he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as a misdemeanor. In December 2021, he was charged with three counts of carjacking, and three counts of possession/employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both cases were heard and decided in March, the spokesman said. Details of those cases were not immediately available Friday afternoon.

The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday along with a 16-year-old, who faces a charge of theft of property valued between $2,500-$10,000. A third person was questioned, but released without charges.

Prosecutors on Thursday said they'll seek to move the 15-year-old's case into adult court. He is due in court Aug. 1.

The State Attorney General's Office has not indicated whether they'll seek to move the case of the 16-year-old to adult court.

The 15-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The Commercial Appeal is not identifying the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Eason-Williams, a well-known 52-year-old local pastor and regional leader in the United Methodist Church. Eason-Williams was shot and killed in Whitehaven on Monday in what police believe was a carjacking.

Eason-Williams was the district superintendent of the Metro District in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference, the pastor of Capleville United Methodist Church, and a Memphis Theological Seminary alumna.

