Teen charged with Lawrence murder

May 18—LAWRENCE — A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man found in a Haverhill Street backyard Friday morning, authorities said.

Adrian Corniel-Delacruz of Lawrence was arrested and charged Tuesday with the murder of Edward Javier, 25, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Corniel-Delacruz now faces arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

Javier's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Friday in at 461 Haverhill St.

He had "suffered multiple gunshot wounds," according to Kimball.

On Monday, police arrested another man in connection with Javier's murder.

Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 22, of Lawrence, was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder

Torres was arraigned on the accessory charge in Lawrence District Court on Monday and bail was set at $150,000. A judge also allowed the police report in the case to be impounded.

The homicide remains under investigation by Lawrence police and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.

This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online and in Wednesday's edition of The Eagle-Tribune.

