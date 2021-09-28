Teen charged with making false ‘threat of mass violence’ against NC high school

A 15-year-old has been charged with communicating a “threat of mass violence” against a North Carolina high school on the bus and on social media last week, authorities said.

On Sept. 21, a school resource officer was notified after school hours, of a possible threat at Lake Norman High School. The officer told the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office about the threat.

The threat was shared through the social media app Snapchat and was overheard on a school bus, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide more details about the threat.

After interviewing several Lake Norman students, investigators found the teenage suspect at a home and spoke with him and his parents.

The teenager is charged with one count of felony communicating a false report of mass violence on educational property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We will not tolerate threats of violence to our students, facility members, staff members or our school properties,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement. “This is why is it extremely important for students and parents to say something if they see or hear anything which may involve an act of violence at a school.”