Teen charged in Manchester shooting, held on high bond

Apr. 8—A teenager is being held on more than $450,000 bond while facing accusations that he fired a gun toward two men at Spruce and Bissell streets in Manchester due to a conflict that he told police stemmed from a fight over a girl five years ago.

Manchester police Detective Jeremy Curtis reported in an affidavit that video surveillance showed Jordan L. Tromley, 19, of 15 Hawley St. in Manchester firing toward two people who were walking into Bissell Street from its south side on the afternoon of Aug. 25.

Tromley was wearing a black ski mask at the time of the shooting but was also wearing the same clothes he had on when he was photographed, without the mask, by other surveillance cameras a short time before, according to the detective. He said the videos enabled him to "positively identify" Tromley and others present during the shooting.

Tromley, whose first name has also been spelled Jordon in official records, was arrested six days after the shooting on probation violation charges. Police officers approached him after an officer saw him put on a mask next to a store at Spruce and Eldridge streets, according to the detective. He said Tromley ran, but officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

In an interview later, Tromley at first denied having committed the shooting, according to the detective.

But after Curtis told him there was camera footage of his entire path of travel up and down Spruce Street — and asked if the two men who approached from Bissell Street said something or pulled something — Tromley replied, "Just leave it at, I feared for my life," the detective reported. He went on to report the following:

Tromley traced the conflict to a fight at the Manchester Regional Academy when he was 14. He said he and another young man had fought outside the school over a girl and the man was still bothering him.

Tromley said the two people he fired on had been staring at him as he walked on Spruce Street. He said they pulled their pants up and began walking toward him, at which point, "I thought they were about to kill me."

Although Tromley would identify only one of the men, he said he knows they carry guns. He said they got something from the back seat of their car and at least one of them made an insulting comment while approaching him.

Tromley also said he hadn't tried to hit the men when he fired, explaining, "I actually aimed down." He said he could have hit them because "they were mad close."

Tromley called the gun a "ghost glizzy," saying its plastic parts were 3D printed.

A police officer stopped a teenager who had been with Tromley when he was arrested after following the teen to a bus stop in front of the Mary Cheney Library. The officer found "a Glock-style 9mm ghost gun," with no serial number, in the teen's pants pocket, Curtis reported. The gun had seven rounds in its magazine, he added.

Tromley later admitted the gun was his, saying he had given it to the other teen "right before ya'll pulled up," according to the detective.

Curtis said he made numerous attempts to locate the two men he believed were the victims of the attempted shooting but hadn't succeeded when he wrote the affidavit, which is dated Oct. 31.

Tromley is charged with attempted first-degree assault and gun crimes in the shooting. He is also facing seven other criminal cases, including probation violation charges in five felony larcenies.

