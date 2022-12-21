Teen charged in man's shooting death in west Phoenix

Phoenix Police Department.

An abandoned cellphone helped police find and charge a man in a Dec. 8 fatal shooting in west Phoenix.

Isaiah Joshua Nash, 19, has been charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Eduardo Uzueta, 28, according to court records.

Uzueta was found with a gunshot wound just after 10 p.m. by police responding to a shooting near 62nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street, police said. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

The victim is thought to have gotten in a fight with multiple men, police said early in the investigation.

Court documents show Uzueta, his girlfriend and their two children were at Sunridge Park, located at 6201 W. Roosevelt St. There, Uzueta's girlfriend told police, multiple males approached him and he was shot, according to court documents.

Police found a cellphone abandoned near the crime scene, tracing it to a person who was in contact with Nash, court documents show.

Witnesses and surveillance cameras also identified a dark-colored sedan, which investigators were able to link to an Infiniti that Nash drove after they trailed some of the people the cellphone user stayed in contact with, court documents detail.

Nash, some individuals in contact with the person whose phone was found at the scene and the cellphone owner were taken into custody on suspicion of committing an unrelated robbery, court documents show. Under questioning, one of the people in contact with the cellphone user pointed to Nash as Uzueta's assailant, saying the teen used his semi-automatic handgun to "pistol whip" the victim before shooting him multiple times, according to court documents.

The autopsy on Uzueta showed he suffered a blunt force wound consistent with injuries described by the witness in custody who also said he thought Nash was trying to rob the victim, court documents detail.

Court records show Nash was released from jail custody on a $1 million bond about Dec. 17. His next court hearing is set for Thursday morning, records show.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teen charged in man's west Phoenix shooting death