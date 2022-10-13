Teen charged with manslaughter in fatal Trinity shooting

Oct. 13—TRINITY — A 16-year-old male juvenile was charged today with felony manslaughter after a 13-year-old died Wednesday from injuries received during a shooting in Trinity, according to Trinity police.

Trinity Police Chief Michael Hughes said this afternoon that the 16-year-old had been taken into custody and additional charges are pending.

The victim, Mauricio Nevarez, died Wednesday afternoon at UAB Hospital from injuries he suffered Monday in a shooting police initially said was likely accidental. Nevarez was seriously injured, transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to Birmingham.

Hughes said police responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Mountain Cove Road and found the victim.

Nevarez was a seventh grader at Moulton Middle School, where he also played football.

