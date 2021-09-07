Teen charged in Maplewood stolen-car crash that killed two

Sep. 7—A 15-year-old is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after two teenage passengers in a stolen vehicle he was driving were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Maplewood during a pursuit by a deputy on Friday, the Ramsey County attorney's office said Tuesday.

The teen also faces a charge of fleeing a peace officer and three counts of criminal vehicular operation. He is due to make his initial appearance in Ramsey County Juvenile Court Tuesday afternoon.

The boys who died were Marcoz Paramo, 14, of Maplewood and Alyjah Thomas, 15, of Oakdale, according to the Ramsey County medical examiner's office.

On Friday at about 3:40 p.m., a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy found a stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over in the area of North Beebe Road and East Holloway Avenue. The driver kept going, and the deputy pursued the vehicle west on Larpenteur Avenue and lost sight of it near Clarence Street, according to a Friday statement from the sheriff's office.

The deputy saw the vehicle had crashed into a yard of a home near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street, and called for emergency medical services. "This incident was approximately two miles in length over a two-minute period," the sheriff's office statement said.

Three people ran away from the vehicle and three people stayed inside, including the two who were critically injured. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene and Paramo at Regions Hospital, according to the medical examiner's office.

Two people were apprehended and the driver wasn't immediately found, but is now in custody at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the county attorney's office.

The driver "has a significant auto theft history," the Friday sheriff's office statement said.