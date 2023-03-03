Teen charged in minor's fatal fentanyl overdose in Hays County

Kyle and San Marcos police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose case involving a minor.

A news release on Friday from the city of Kyle said 18-year-old Jubenal Flores Sanchez was arrested Monday. It said Sanchez was linked to the death through an investigation of social media accounts and other data obtained through a search warrant.

Jubenal Flores Sanchez

Sanchez is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the release. It said possible additional charges as a result of the child’s death will be determined after the district attorney’s office reviews the case.

Last year, four Hays school district students died due to fentanyl overdoses. The district announced at the end of winter break that a 14-year-old student died of a fentanyl overdose and that there were three additional cases of suspected fentanyl poisonings among students.

