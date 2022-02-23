Teen charged with multiple felonies after crash leaves two dead, two injured, MPD said

A Monday crash in Memphis left two dead and three injured, including a 14-year-old charged with multiple felonies.

Memphis Police Department officers arrived around 6:19 a.m. Feb. 21 to a crash at Shelby Dr. and Tchulahoma Rd., where two occupants were found dead and a third party was in critical condition.

Police said they arrested the alleged driver of the vehicle, a 14-year-old boy. The boy is facing multiple charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, driver to exercise due care, reckless driving, child curfew, no driver's license and violation of financial responsibility law.

Memphis police Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee said the Cadillac traveled west on E. Shelby Dr. when the boy lost control and slid sideways striking a Memphis Light Gas and Water pole with the driver side of the vehicle.

He said the vehicle with five passengers inside then began to roll over after striking the pole and came to rest on the northeast corner of E. Shelby Dr. at Brandy Station Rd.

Of the passengers, a 14-year-old female and 17-year-old female were found dead, a 17-year-old female had minor injuries, a 15-year-old male had critical injuries and another 15-year-old male had no injuries, he said.

The 14-year-old alleged driver had minor injuries, Brownlee said.

This story will be updated.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Teen charged in crash leaving two dead, two injured