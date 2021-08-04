Teen charged with murder

Aug. 4—ANDERSON — A teenager accused of shooting and killing a man appeared to be confused during a video hearing where he was charged with murder.

Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 18, 1300 block of West 10th Street, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Christian Michael Cox on July 29.

When Madison County Magistrate Kevin Eads asked Ivy if he understood the murder charge against him, Ivy hesitated and said he didn't know why he was "in here," referring to the Madison County Jail.

Eads interrupted Ivy and cautioned him to refrain from talking about the case because anything he said could be used against him.

Defense attorney Bryan Williams attended the initial hearing for Ivy and told Eads that the family intends to retain him.

"AJ, it's Bryan, I'll be in touch with you," Williams told Ivy.

Cox, 35, was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital Anderson following an incident that took place in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street at about 9:30 p.m. on July 29.

Cox and his girlfriend Jericca Yeater had just finished mowing property located in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street and were talking to a landlord when a car drove east at a high rate of speed, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Officer Scott Sanderson.

Yeater told officer they yelled at the driver to slow down since her daughter was on the sidewalk across the street. She said the car continued down the street for a couple of blocks before turning toward 10th Street.

The landlord left and the couple walked over to their porch when the car returned and slowed in front of their house. Yeater said Cox spoke to someone in the car, but she could not see inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

She said the car then made a u-turn in the street and stopping at the corner as Cox walked toward the car.

Yeater said she heard several shots and observed Cox fall backward onto the ground before she called 911 and began CPR efforts.

Ivy declined to make a statement when he was taken into custody.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.