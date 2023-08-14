Teen charged with murder asks judge to set bond

Parks

A teenager accused of shooting and killing a Shelby teen asked that he be assigned a bond after being held in jail for eight months without one.

Nineteen-year-old Dontarius Cansler stood beside his attorney, John Bridges, who said the young man has a lot of family support, and he asked Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin to assign a $250,000 bond.

Cansler is one of six charged in connection to the shooting death of Jemari Parks.

Parks, of Shelby, was outside a house in the 1900 block of Petty Road in Kingstown, at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, when a vehicle pulled up, shots were fired, and Parks was struck twice. He was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he died from his injuries.

A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident, three of them whose names haven’t been released because they are juveniles.

While there were several people in the car from which investigators say shots were fired, Assistant District Attorney Rick Shaffer said in court that Cansler was the shooter and “ring leader.”

He asked that the judge either continue to have Cansler held without bond or to assign one no lower than $1 million.

Ervin ultimately assigned a $1.5 million bond and electronic monitoring.

Cansler’s hearing was on Thursday. His codefendant, Tyquavious Johnson, 19, was in court Wednesday. He was also asking to be assigned a bond which was set at $750,000.

A third defendant, Nyjrek Chatman, 19, Gaffney, South Carolina, is also being held in Cleveland County jail without bond.

In addition to the murder charge, each of the three teens is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Cansler is also charged with resisting a public officer.

Johnson is also charged with financial card fraud.

According to his obituary, Parks graduated high school early and was working in Cleveland County.

