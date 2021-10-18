Teen charged with murder in August shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of 15-year-old Ja’Nyi Weeden in Southwest Baltimore, police said Monday.

In a news release, the Baltimore Police Department wrote that the unnamed 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Weeden’s death.

The 15-year-old girl was found shot on Aug. 10 in the 3700 block of Gelston Dr. around 12:55 a.m. when officers were responding to a reported shooting in the area. She was taken to the hospital where she later was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any further details about the juvenile’s arrest or his alleged motive for shooting Weeden.

