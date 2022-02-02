UPDATE: Teen charged with murder of brother

Feb. 2—A 14-year-old boy is in custody and charged with murder after an investigation in the shooting death of his 8-year-old brother Saturday on County Road 2911 in Henderson County.

According to a press release by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Zayden Worley died from a gun shot wound to the head. The child passed away at Children's Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy will be conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.

It was originally reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck him. Three juveniles were at the home alone when the shooting happened.

"Investigators have continuously worked this case and the physical evidence recovered from the scene and autopsy show the initial report of how this happened is not possible," Hillhouse stated. "Investigators have followed the physical evidence and witness statements and the 14 year old brother is now in custody for the offense of murder."

A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee.

The Sheriff's Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County Attorney's Office, Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children's Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.