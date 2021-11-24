Teen charged with murder in Des Moines shooting death case, police say

A Des Moines teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death case, the police department said Tuesday.

According to a news release, Quarian Deonte Moore, 17, of Des Moines was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Dean Titus Deng earlier this month. He was arrested Thursday, Nov. 18, on warrants unrelated to Deng's death. Records related to the murder charge were not available online Tuesday evening.

Moore was also charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon and interference with official acts with a firearm. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East University Avenue at around 4:03 a.m. Nov. 14, according to a news release. Police found Deng inside a vehicle with a gunshot injury. He later died. Police continue to investigate.

