Teen charged with murder in fatal shooting at Arlington park

Arlington police arrested a 17-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man at a local park Sunday.

The 17-year-old was charged with murder Monday. Investigators believe the teen and Felix Rios met at a house in Grand Prairie early Sunday morning and a fight started. Rios and the suspect agreed to meet up at Helen Wessler Park Sunday afternoon to fight one another, Arlington police said in a press release.

When Rios arrived, investigators believe the suspect got out of a car and started shooting at him. Police also learned a private car dropped Rios off at a local hospital, where he died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Rios on Monday.