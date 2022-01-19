Teen charged with murder after fatal shooting in Randleman house party, Randolph County deputies say

A 19-year-old was charged with murder on Tuesday after one person was shot and killed at a house party in Randleman at the beginning of this month, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's Office news release.

At 11:58 on Saturday, Jan. 8, Randolph County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Leonae Drive in Randleman. Witnesses said there was a party at the home when 20 or more people appeared uninvited around 10:30 p.m.

A fight broke out in the front yard at 11:45 p.m., and multiple shots were fired. Deputies determined that the shooter had fled the scene and the victim had been transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The victim, Daniel Lopez Vences, 20, of Asheboro, died at the hospital.

Alexandre Osorio Carbajal, 19, of Montgomery County, was arrested in Asheboro on Tuesday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served a warrant for arrest for felony second-degree murder.

The magistrate issued a $500,000 secured bond and electronic house arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.

Petruce Jean-Charles is a Government Watchdog Reporter. They are interested in what's going on in the community and are open to tips on people, businesses and issues. Contact Petruce at pjeancharles@gannett.com and follow @PetruceKetsia on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Teen charged with murder for Randleman house party shooting, deputies