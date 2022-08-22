Teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of Lancaster man, officials say

A South Carolina teen has been charged with murder after a man was shot to death in Lancaster, police said.

Daquereun Pemberton, 19, of Lancaster, remains in the Lancaster County jail after he was served arrest warrants charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to officials with the Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim in the shooting, which happened Friday on Willow Lake Road, has been identified as Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster, by Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.

Shannon died at the scene, coroner officials said.

Police have not released any other information about the incident.

Pemberton was taken into custody Sunday when he turned himself in at the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster police said in a written statement.

Pemberton was denied bail after an initial court appearance, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriffs office that operates the county jail.