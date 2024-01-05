Teen charged with murder after a man was killed at a Charlotte group home

Police charged a 16-year-old with first-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old man at a Charlotte group home for youth.

Ganiyu Ibrahim, the victim, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night in the 5200 block of Swearngan Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s near Brookshire Boulevard northwest of uptown Charlotte.

Police said they arrested the teen at the scene and interviewed the suspect at police headquarters. Officers also charged the teen with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said they obtained a secure custody order and took the teen to a juvenile detention center in Cabarrus County.

Group home fight before killing

The killing happened after a fight at a group home where Ibrahim lived and worked, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported. The teen also lives in the home, according to the station.

Police have not said how Ibrahim was killed. Officers said they arrived about 7:15 p.m., and Medic pronounced Ibrahim dead at the scene.

Miracle Houses operates the group home, WBTV reported, citing public property records.

When reached by a Charlotte Observer reporter, a woman who answered the Charlotte phone number for Miracle Houses Inc. declined to comment.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the killing to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.