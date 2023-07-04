Teen charged with murder in McDonald's shooting; prosecutors rule out Stand Your Ground

A teenager who allegedly shot and killed one of two people in a double homicide last month outside a Tallahassee McDonald’s has been charged with murder, despite initial statements by police that it was a case of Stand Your Ground.

Kylen Welch, 16, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree homicide in the death of Trenton Tompkins, according to court documents. He is being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility.

On June 23, shortly before 5 p.m., gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street, sparking panic in the fast-food restaurant and businesses that line an adjacent strip mall.

When police arrived, they found two people dead: Tompkins, 21, who was slumped over in the front seat of his car, a handgun in his lap, and Jermaine Johnson, 18, who was lying on the ground outside the passenger side, a gun tucked under his arm.

The Tallahassee Police Department investigates a double homicide following a shooting just before at the McDonald’s located on West Pensacola Street on Thursday evening, June 22, 2023.

Welch, one of Johnson’s friends, drove off after the shooting, tossing a handgun in a pond along the way, according to arrest reports, but was quickly apprehended.

During an interview with police, Welch said that Tompkins shot and killed Johnson during a confrontation inside the car and that after Tompkins turned his gun toward him, he shot and killed him in self-defense. Welch acknowledged that he was the person on McDonald’s surveillance video seen shooting at close range into Tompkins car.

TPD, in its initial press release, said Welch acted “in fear for his life” and called that part of the shooting a case of Stand Your Ground. However, State Attorney Jack Campbell quickly clarified that the shooting was still under investigation and no such determination had been made.

On Tuesday, Campbell indicated that Stand Your Ground did not, in fact, apply in the case, though he declined to discuss details because of the ongoing prosecution.

“The evidence supported that it was a criminal shooting,” Campbell said.

State Attorney Jack Campbell speaks during a press conference on Friday, May 27, 2022 after the jury found Katherine Magbanua guilty of all charges in her retrial for the 2014 murder of Dan Markel in Tallahassee, Fla.

The controversial Stand Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force if they believe it necessary to prevent death or serious bodily harm. But it applies only if the person using force is somewhere they’re allowed to be and isn’t engaged in criminal activity.

The shooting happened after the three young men and several others, including two employees of the McDonald’s, were hanging out at the Palmer Munroe Teen Center on Jackson Bluff Road. Tompkins accused Johnson of stealing a gun from him some weeks earlier and, according to at least one witness, suggested the two “shoot it out” to settle the argument.

One witness told police that outside the teen center, Welch and Johnson, both armed with guns, had approached either side of Tompkins’ car. But an off-duty officer spotted what was happening, prompting them to flee in separate vehicles and head to the McDonald’s less than a mile away.

The witness said that on the way there, Johnson said he planned to take “Tompkins’ other gun and money,” the arrest report says. Once in the parking lot, the witness heard Johnson say he was about to “face” Tompkins, “meaning he was going to shoot (him) in the face,” according to police.

Johnson asked his friend Welch “if he was ready and had one in the head,” meaning “his firearm was loaded and ready to fire with a round in the firearm’s chamber,” the arrest report says. Johnson, armed with a Glock, got in and out of Tompkins car several times.

A man holds his head in his hands as he sits on the curb while the Tallahassee Police Department investigates a double homicide following a shooting just before at the McDonaldÕs located on West Pensacola Street on Thursday evening, June 22, 2023.

According to the witness, Welch went to the driver’s side of Tompkins’ car and tried to take his gun. Tompkins then shot Johnson before Welch fired into the car at Tompkins.

Autopsy reports showed Johnson had been shot twice, in the neck and head, and that Tompkins had been shot three times, in the left shoulder, left side of his chest and his right arm.

“This demonstrates Trenton Tompkins was shot from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” the arrest report says.

Welch was arrested after the shooting on adult charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence. Campbell said no decision has been made yet on whether a grand jury will hear the case or Welch could a face first-degree murder charge.

However, Campbell said the death penalty is off the table because Welch is a juvenile. Welch, whose juvenile record is not public, was adjudicated a delinquent in May 2022.

He doesn't expect TPD's statement about self-defense to be a factor in Welch's trial, calling it "inadmissible."

"Obviously we try to be coordinated and consistent in our messaging between TPD and our office," Campbell said. "We've talked about it, and I think we're going to clear that up going forward."

