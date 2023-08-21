Teen charged with murder after mom shot to death: Triangle homicide tracker

This week, a woman was shot and killed in Hillsborough.

The N&O and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online Mondays in this new, weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot and learn the basic details. With the database, you will be able to search on incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Aug. 14-Aug. 20.

DURHAM

There were no new homicides reported in Durham from August 14-20.

RALEIGH

There were no new homicides reported in Raleigh from August 14-20.

WAKE COUNTY

There were no new homicides reported in Wake County from August 14-20.

ORANGE COUNTY

Date: August 14

Victim: Delila Nicole Westmoreland

Age: 41

Location: 206 S. Nash St., Hillsborough

Arrest: Jaydah Dahmya Westmoreland, age 19, charged with first degree murder

