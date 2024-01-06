Teen charged with murder in Murray shooting; victim identified

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A teenager was charged Friday with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Murray over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Sobeth Noge Koki, 19, was charged Friday in Salt Lake County with first-degree murder, Murray police said in a statement. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Mojtaba Ahmadi.

Koki was also charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, and two counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

According to investigators, Koki was part of an argument early Saturday morning between two groups of people over a car in the parking lot of a Murray apartment complex.

Surveillance video showed Koki carrying a small semiautomatic handgun, while another man he was with was carrying a rifle.

Amid the argument, Koki and the other man chambered rounds in their guns, court documents said. When the argument turned physical, a struggle ensued over the weapons.

Gunfire erupted with bullets striking Ahmadi and the man who was with Koki. Both died of their injuries. The identity of the man with Koki has yet to be released.

Police arrested Koki at his parents’ home. Koki admitted to being present at the shooting, but denied having a gun or shooting anyone.

When he was shown video evidence of the shooting, he told officers he was under the influence of alcohol, mushrooms and marijuana, court documents said.

