Teen charged with murder over shooting outside East High will stay in adult court

A judge has denied a bid by one of 10 teenagers charged with murder in March shootings outside Des Moines' East High School to have his case moved to juvenile court.

Romeo Perdomo, 17, was charged in Polk County District Court with one count of murder and two counts each of attempted murder and willful injury. Police say Perdomo was in one of the passing vehicles from which shots were fired that killed Jose Lopez, 15, and seriously wounded two other youths standing in front of the school March 7.

Under Iowa law, 16- and 17-year-olds charged with forcible felonies are automatically treated as adults in the court system, but a judge can send a case to juvenile court if the defendant shows good reason.

More: Four teenaged suspects in Monday's fatal East High shooting ordered held on $1.05M bond

Perdomo's lawyers in a May 2 hearing challenged a juvenile court report that recommended Perdomo, 16 at the time of the shootings, be tried in adult court. But Judge Coleman McAllister in his decision cited the seriousness of the charges, and the report's finding that any services available to Perdomo in the juvenile system would be limited in time and scope, providing no reasonable prospect of rehabilitation.

McAllister ruled that would not be in Perdomo or the public's interest if he were convicted.

Sentencing options in the adult court system could range from community-based supervision to imprisonment, and probation could last up to five years, more than the 18 months in the juvenile system.

Some of the other teens charged in the East High case are expected to be arraigned next week.

More: Six teens acted 'in concert' to shoot 15-year-old outside Des Moines' East High, criminal complaints allege

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines teen charged in East High shootings to stay in adult court