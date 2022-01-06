🌱Teen Charged With Murder + Schools Return To Distance Learning

Hey, Tulsa! Let's get you started this Friday with everything you need to know going on around town today.

Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 40 Low: 35.

Prosecutors in Tulsa have charged a 13-year-old boy with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that left another teenager dead. Authorities say suspect Skyler Neill shot and killed Lamar Norman last Monday at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st Street. Officials are charging Neill as an adult but are not releasing any other details due to his age. (News On 6) Several Tulsa area schools are returning to distance learning in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Union High School students began distance learning on Friday, and McLain High School also suspended in-person classes earlier this week. Union High School officials said in a social media post that they were unable to safely staff the school at this time due to rising numbers of infected students and staff. (Norman Transcript) An unidentified man was killed in a house fire that broke out early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Archer Street around 2 a.m., where they found a man dead inside one of the bedrooms at the home. Crews say they believe the fire was caused by a space heater. (News On 6)

Brotherhood Breakfast With Whit George At Fellowship Hall (7:00 AM)

The Tulsa Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a man who robbed a pizza shop. Officers say a white male robbed the Papa Murphy's near 51st Street on Dec. 16. (Facebook)

Single digit wind chills are expected Friday morning in the Tulsa area, with a few readings around zero expected across western Osage and Pawnee counties. (Facebook)

Kick off the New Year by shopping at the first Tulsa Farmers’ Market of the year this Saturday, Jan. 8. The weather is looking delightful and we hope you can make it out in support of our local vendors. (Instagram)

