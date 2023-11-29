Teen charged with murder of security guard shot to death in midtown Atlanta parking garage
Sha’Darrian Jacobs was working as a security guard inside a parking deck in midtown Atlanta in August when he was shot and killed while someone was confronting suspected carjackers.
Police say someone was trying to stop a group of suspected thieves from breaking into cars in the parking deck on Spring Street just after 2 a.m.
At some point, bullets started flying and one of them hit Jacobs, 33, who was in the middle of his lunch break inside the garage.
Police have now arrested 18-year-old Marion’Taye Holloman and charged him with Jacobs’ murder.
He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Holloman was arrested after officers at a gas station at Campbellton Rd. and Fairburn Rd. noticed him wearing a full, furry face mask and acting suspiciously while trying to hide something in his waistband.
He was arrested after the Glock 40 he had on him was found to have a device to convert it to an automatic weapon, the warrant said. Holloman was faces charges for the mask and gun in that incident as well.
