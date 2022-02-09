Teen charged with murder in shooting death of Leesburg man, police say

A 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday for the shooting death of a 28-year-old Leesburg man earlier this month, according to the police department.

Tyshaun Robinson was found laying in the road near the 2200 block of Waitman Avenue on Feb. 4 with multiple gunshot wounds, said department spokesperson Lt. Scott Mack.

Robinson later died at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Mack said.

An arrest affidavit for the teenager was not available. He was arrested in Ocala and is currently being held in Marion County Jail.

