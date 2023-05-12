Teen charged with murder in shooting of St. Paul dad, youth hockey coach outside St. Anthony Park home

One of Michael Brasel’s sons was in his family’s St. Paul home when he heard his father yell outside, “What are you doing?” The sound of gunshots followed, according to murder charges filed Friday against a 17-year-old.

Brasel’s wife, who said the 44-year-old confronted someone trying to break into her car, rushed outside and found Michael Brasel shot in their front yard in the quiet St. Anthony Park neighborhood on Saturday morning. She is a registered nurse and she gave him CPR.

Paramedics took Brasel to the hospital, where the father of two and youth hockey coach died soon after of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police announced Wednesday that the department’s SWAT team carried out a search warrant about noon that day in the 1600 block of East Reaney Avenue on behalf of homicide investigators and arrested the 17-year-old suspect.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Kle Swee, of St. Paul, with two counts of second-degree murder — one charge says it was carried out with intent, not premediated, and the other says it was without intent while committing an aggravated robbery.

“This senseless act of gun violence tore apart a family as well as their community of neighbors and friends whose loss of a father, husband, friend, and coach will be felt for a lifetime,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. “We are committed to addressing this youth’s actions with every appropriate measure available to us.”

Kle Swee is charged as a juvenile and the county attorney’s office filed a motion Friday to have him certified to stand trial as an adult.

Appeared car was rummaged through

The juvenile petition against Kle Swee gives the following information:

Police received multiple reports last Saturday about 7:20 a.m. that a man had been shot in front of his home in the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue. One of the 911 callers was Brasel’s son, who said his dad had been shot and needed emergency medical attention.

Several callers reported hearing three shots and seeing a vehicle speed away, and they described the vehicle.

Officers found Hilary Brasel and a neighbor giving CPR to Michael Brasel. They saw a vehicle parked in front of the address, which was registered to Michael and Hilary Brasel, with the driver’s side door open.

Hilary Brasel later told police their vehicle appeared to have been rummaged through and items that should have been in the center console were on the driver’s seat.

She reported that her husband woke up early and may have been eating breakfast near the front window when he likely saw someone going through their car. She said she also hear gunshots and tires squealing away.

Police found a bullet fragment on the sidewalk in front of the home, along with possible blood near the Brasel car’s rear bumper and rear quarter panel.

Past robbery

Court records show that Kle Swee was charged last April, when he was 16, with first-degree aggravated robbery in a bathroom at Harding High School, where he was a student at the time. He pointed a weapon — an officer noted it appeared in a video to be a firearm or replica firearm — at a 15-year-old and demanded his cell phone, according to a charging document.

Another student picked up a BB magazine that he said had fallen out of the gun after an altercation between the suspect and the victim over the gun.

Kle Swee pleaded guilty in August, after which a judge continued the case for six months and put the teen on supervised probation. He was ordered to follow all recommendations and directives of probation and complete 100 hours of community service.

In January, a judge discharged Kle Swee from probation on the recommendation of Ramsey County Community Corrections, with a court order saying he’d completed the requirements of the court and probation.

A candlelight vigil for Brasel is scheduled for tonight, starting at 7 p.m. at Langford Park in St. Paul. Streets around the park will be closed and people are asked to walk in.

A fundraising site for the family at gofundme.com/f/help-support-the-brasel-family had raised more than $210,000 as of Friday morning.

